Markkanen will draw the start at power forward during Thursday's regular-season opener against the Raptors.

With both Nikola Mirotic (face) and Bobby Portis (suspension) sidelined for an extended period after an altercation during Tuesday's practice, Markkanen will be thrust into a starter's role. The No. 7 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft remains one of the few realistic options the team has at power forward, so it's possible he sees near 30 minutes per game. While his defense and rebounding are question marks at the NBA level, Markkanen should provide the team with plenty of floor spacing, as he drilled 42.3 percent of his looks from beyond the arc last season at Arizona.