Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Will start Thursday
Markkanen will draw the start at power forward during Thursday's regular-season opener against the Raptors.
With both Nikola Mirotic (face) and Bobby Portis (suspension) sidelined for an extended period after an altercation during Tuesday's practice, Markkanen will be thrust into a starter's role. The No. 7 pick in the 2017 NBA Draft remains one of the few realistic options the team has at power forward, so it's possible he sees near 30 minutes per game. While his defense and rebounding are question marks at the NBA level, Markkanen should provide the team with plenty of floor spacing, as he drilled 42.3 percent of his looks from beyond the arc last season at Arizona.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Starting Friday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Puts up 18 points in Tuesday's win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Expected to play around 15 minutes Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: On track to play Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Officially ruled out Friday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Doubtful to play in third preseason game•
-
Bold hoops predictions, sleepers
Chris Towers gives you his favorite late-round sleepers, and some bold predictions for the...
-
2017 Fantasy basketball rankings, busts
Isaiah Thomas and Otto Porter could destroy your Fantasy basketball season
-
Fantasy basketball rankings & sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Award picks
Expectations are everything in Fantasy, and we're looking at preseason awards odds with a Fantasy...
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...