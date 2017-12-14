Markkanen (back) will start Wednesday against the Jazz, Chuck Swirsky of the Bulls Radio Network reports.

After experiencing pain during warmups earlier today, Markkanen is good to go and will get the start Wednesday. The injury likely isn't anything serious, as Markkanen would likely be held out if there was any cause for concern.

