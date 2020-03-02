Play

Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Monday

Markkanen (pelvis) will not play in Monday's game against Chicago.

Markkanen was doubtful coming in, so no surprise here, but it does sound as though the forward is nearing a return to game action. He practiced with the Bulls' G League affiliate Monday, so the hope is that he could return sometime this week. The Bulls play again Wednesday in Minnesota before hosting Indiana on Friday.

