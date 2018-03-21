Markkanen (back) has been ruled out for Wednesday's contest against the Nuggets, K.C. Johnson of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Markkanen will miss a fifth straight contest Wednesday as he continues to deal with back spasms. While he recovers, Bobby Portis, Cristiano Felicio and Noah Vonleh should continue seeing expanded roles. Markkanen's next chance to take the floor will arrive Friday against Milwaukee.