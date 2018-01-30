Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Won't play Wednesday
Markkanen (personal) will not travel with the team for Wednesday's contest at Portland, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.
While Markkanen will not travel to Portland, it's possible he could re-join the team at some point on their three-game road trip. Regardless, in the meantime, Bobby Portis and Paul Zipser are likely to see extra run during Wednesday's contest.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Status for Wedneday unclear•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Sits out practice Monday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Collects double-double Sunday•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-doubles in Friday's defeat•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Scores 19 points in comfortable victory•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Erupts for career-high 33 in Wednesday's 2OT win•
-
Analyzing Wall's injury, Griffin trade
The last 24 hours have seen some big news with the potential to shake up Fantasy leagues. Chris...
-
Waiver Wire: Eyes on deadline
In some instances, trades create major Fantasy value. Sometimes non-trades do the same or render...
-
Trade Values Chart
Looking to swing a deal? Check out our trade values chart before you make any decisions.
-
Trade deadline preview
With the trade deadline looming, we dove into the rumors to see who might be on the move and...
-
Scouting out Dynasty sleepers
Going deeper into dynasty formats, Alex Barutha looks at sleeper candidates like Jarrett Allen,...
-
Week 15 Waiver Wire targets
In limited minutes, Wayne Ellington keeps rising up the ranks of 3-point scorers. Alex Rikleen...