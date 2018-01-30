Play

Markkanen (personal) will not travel with the team for Wednesday's contest at Portland, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

While Markkanen will not travel to Portland, it's possible he could re-join the team at some point on their three-game road trip. Regardless, in the meantime, Bobby Portis and Paul Zipser are likely to see extra run during Wednesday's contest.

