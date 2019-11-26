Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Yet another poor night

Markkanen scored 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three assists, a rebound and a block in 27 minutes as the Bulls were defeated 117-94 by the Trailblazers on Monday night.

Now with a combined 22 points over his past three games, Markkanen has been remarkably inconsistent in 2019. Only gathering one rebound is also eye-catching, however the larger issue is that the third-year player is experiencing sizable drops in his field goal and three point shooting percentages. With little competition in the Bulls' frontcourt, Markkanen should have time to turn things around in this young season.