Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Yet another poor night
Markkanen scored 10 points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added three assists, a rebound and a block in 27 minutes as the Bulls were defeated 117-94 by the Trailblazers on Monday night.
Now with a combined 22 points over his past three games, Markkanen has been remarkably inconsistent in 2019. Only gathering one rebound is also eye-catching, however the larger issue is that the third-year player is experiencing sizable drops in his field goal and three point shooting percentages. With little competition in the Bulls' frontcourt, Markkanen should have time to turn things around in this young season.
More News
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Another dud in Friday's loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Drops 24 in win•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Double-double in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Another poor showing in loss•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Perimeter game goes missing•
-
Bulls' Lauri Markkanen: Full line in Wednesday's win•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...