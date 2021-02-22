Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Saturday that Markkanen (shoulder) is progressing and feeling better, but the big man hasn't yet been cleared for on-court work, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

Markkanen has been sidelined since Feb. 5, when he suffered an AC joint sprain in his right shoulder in the Bulls' 123-119 loss to the Magic. He received an estimated recovery timeline of 2-to-4 weeks after undergoing an MRI shortly thereafter, but Donovan's comments seemingly hint that Markkanen is trending toward the longer side of that time span. The Bulls' first-half schedule will conclude March 3, so it wouldn't be surprising if the team opted to hold him out through the All-Star break.