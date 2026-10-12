Miller logged 26 points (11-14 FG, 4-6 3Pt), seven rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes during Sunday's 133-128 preseason loss to the Nuggets.

Miller put together an impressive performance off the bench Sunday, connecting on four three-pointers en route to a game-high 26 points. The 22-year-old pro has played well throughout the preseason, averaging 17.3 points, 6.3 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 1.0 steals in 19.7 minutes per contest across three appearances. Miller began to come on at the end of the 2025-26 season, scoring in double figures in 17 of the team's last 18 games.