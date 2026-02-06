Bulls' Leonard Miller: Not spotted on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Miller (recently traded) is off the injury report for Saturday's game against Denver.
Leonard looks to be in the clear for his Bulls debut Saturday. Given the unstable role he occupied during his time in Minnesota in 2025-26, it's not guaranteed the 2023 second-rounder hits the court in a notable manner against the Nuggets.
More News
-
Bulls' Leonard Miller: Traded to Chicago•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Available Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Good to go Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Added to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Muted role continues•