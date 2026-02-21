default-cbs-image
Miller (wrist) is listed as probable for Saturday's game against the Pistons.

Miller was recalled from the G League's Windy City Bulls on Saturday and is likely to suit up for the parent club. He appeared in Windy City's 141-135 loss to Raptors 905 on Friday, during which he tallied 16 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, two steals, one assist and one block in 30 minutes. Even if he's cleared to play for Chicago on Saturday, he isn't guaranteed to see meaningful playing time.

