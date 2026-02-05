Bulls' Leonard Miller: Traded to Chicago
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Timberwolves traded Miller, Rob Dillingham and four second-round picks to the Bulls in exchange for Ayo Dosunmu and Julian Phillips on Thursday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
A second-round pick back in 2023, Miller never found his footing in Minnesota with just 49 career regular-season appearances. He could get a real opportunity in Chicago down the stretch with the team pivoting towards a rebuild, but at least in the short term, he's just someone to monitor in deeper formats. He'll be questionable to debut Saturday versus Denver.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Available Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Iffy for Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Good to go Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Added to injury report•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Muted role continues•
-
Timberwolves' Leonard Miller: Muted role continues•