The Timberwolves traded Miller, Rob Dillingham and four second-round picks to the Bulls in exchange for Ayo Dosunmu and Julian Phillips on Thursday, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

A second-round pick back in 2023, Miller never found his footing in Minnesota with just 49 career regular-season appearances. He could get a real opportunity in Chicago down the stretch with the team pivoting towards a rebuild, but at least in the short term, he's just someone to monitor in deeper formats. He'll be questionable to debut Saturday versus Denver.