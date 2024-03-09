Ball (knee) has begun cutting, sprinting and jumping in controlled, non-contact situations, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

The Bulls have exercised extreme caution with Ball's prolonged recovery from his third knee procedure since January 2021. Although he is just running in a controlled setting, this seems to be a big step for the point guard in his recovery process. While there is still presumably a long way to go, the UCLA product is hoping to return to game action at some point during the 2024-25 season.