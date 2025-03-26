Ball (wrist) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Lakers.

Ball is in the final stages of his recovery from a right wrist sprain that has kept him sidelined for all of March, and Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reported Monday that Ball will likely return at some point during the Bulls' upcoming two-game homestand. If Ball doesn't come back Thursday, then his next chance to do so will be Saturday against the Mavericks. Ball's return would impact the playing time of Kevin Huerter, Dalen Terry and Jevon Carter.