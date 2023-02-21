Bulls executive vice president of operations Arturas Karnisovas confirmed in an announcement Tuesday that Ball (knee) won't be available to play during the 2022-23 season.

Though Karnisovas' statement noted that Ball has made "significant increases in strength and function over the past several months," the point guard "continues to experience performance limiting discomfort during participation in high level basketball-related activities." Even if Ball's discomfort subsides within the next month or two, he won't have sufficient time to regain enough fitness to return to game action. The Bulls are thus having Ball focus on a return to the court for the start of the 2023-24 season, though given the pessimism thus far surrounding his recovery from the torn meniscus in his left knee that he suffered in January 2022 and that has since required two surgical procedures, it's far from a given that the 25-year-old will be back to full strength by the fall. Next season, Ball will be entering the third and final year of the contract he inked with the Bulls as part of a sign-and-trade deal with the Pelicans in August 2021, but the contract also contains a $21.4 million player option for the 2024-25 season.