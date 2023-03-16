Ball will undergo a third procedure on his left knee and is expected to miss most, if not all, of the 2023-24 season, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ball only played 35 games in 2021-22 and has already been ruled out for the 2022-23 season due to a troublesome left knee. The Bulls hope the surgery will revive the 25-year-old point guard's career. When he's been on the floor, Ball is a productive fantasy player, averaging 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 assists and 1.8 steals in 34.6 minutes across those 35 appearances for Chicago. This season, head coach Billy Donovan turned to a combination of Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso and Goran Dragic early to help fill the void, but lately, it's been a lot of Patrick Beverley following his acquisition from the buyout market. Bulls management may attempt to upgrade the position in the offseason, but their hands are a bit tied financially due to the contracts of Ball, Zach LaVine and DeMar DeRozan. Nikola Vucevic is on an expiring contract, but an extension feels likely.