Ball is expected to miss all of training camp and is doubtful (knee) for the start of the season, Jamal Collier and Ramona Shelburne of ESPN report.

Ball is experiencing lingering pain and discomfort following meniscus surgery on his left knee in January. The Bulls were not the same team after Ball's injury last year, going sub-.500 the rest of the way. His perimeter defense, passing, and outside shooting will be missed early on in 2022-23, with the Bulls likely relying on a platoon of Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso and Coby White until his return.