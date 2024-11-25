Ball (wrist) is doubtful for Tuesday's game against the Wizards.
While Ball will likely remain sidelined Tuesday, his upgrade to doubtful suggests he's getting closer to game action. The oft-injured guard hasn't played since Oct. 28 and was already under a strict minute restriction due to his lingering knee issues. When cleared to play, Ball will likely be limited to around 15 minutes a game.
