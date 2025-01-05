Ball logged eight points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, six assists and two steals in 25 minutes during Saturday's 139-126 win over the Knicks.

Ball continues to look better with each performance, having now played at least 23 minutes in three straight games. Although the offense is yet to fully come around, Ball has been able to demonstrate his versatility on both ends of the court, averaging 5.7 points, 4.3 rebounds, 5.0 assists, 2.7 steals and 1.0 three-pointers over the past week. Although his upside could very well be capped should he remain on somewhat of a minutes restriction, the fact he is on the court and playing meaningful minutes has to be seen as a huge positive.