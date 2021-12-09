Ball finished Wednesday's 115-92 loss to the Cavaliers with 19 points (6-12 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds, seven assists and three steals across 39 minutes.

Ball has now scored over 15 points in three of his last four games, and that is clearly a step in the right direction for the versatile point guard since the scoring department hasn't been one of his strongest areas throughout his career. He's been able to balance that with solid numbers in other categories, however, and that has been the case once again in 2021-22. Through 20 games since the beginning of November, Ball is averaging 12.8 points, 5.5 rebounds, 5.2 assists and a combined 2.5 steals/blocks per game.