Ball underwent cartilage transplant surgery on his left knee Monday, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports.

Shams Charania of The Athletic confirmed last week that Ball was set to undergo the third surgery on his problematic left knee in 14 months, with the latest one differing in nature from the prior two, which were arthroscopic procedures. Ball's cartilage transplant procedure is described as a relatively new innovation in sports medicine that's described as an alternative to a full knee replacement in order to better maintain the integrity of the knee joint. Given the limited history of athletes who have had the procedure, Ball is without a clear timeline for a return, but the Bulls are already preparing for the 25-year-old to miss most of the 2023-24 season. Both the Bulls and Ball are hoping that a full recovery from Monday's surgery will allow him to resume his career at some point, though it's unclear if he'll ever resemble the player he was before the knee issue first cropped up last January.