Ball (illness) is listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Bucks.

The 27-year-old point guard is in jeopardy of missing his third consecutive outing while he deals with an illness. If Ball, Ayo Dosunmu (Achilles) or Josh Giddey (ankle) are sidelined, Talen Horton-Tucker and Jevon Carter will likely see a bump in minutes.