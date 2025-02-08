Ball (illness) has been listed as questionable for Saturday's game against the Warriors.

Ball missed Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves and could miss a second straight game while battling an illness. The veteran guard recently secured his future beyond this season with the Bulls, inking a two-year contract extension with the team. The 27-year-old is averaging career-low numbers across the board but has shown flashes during the 2024-25 campaign, convincing the team he was worth committing to for the next two seasons.