The Bulls have "serious concerns" about Ball's surgically repaired left knee, as the point guard continues to deal with pain and discomfort, ESPN 1000 in Chicago reports.

Ball underwent surgery all the way back in late January and was initially expected to return to action before the end of the regular season. However, he hit multiple snags in the recovery process, prompting the Bulls to rule him out for the remainder of the season in early April. Roughly three weeks ago, it was reported that Ball was still experiencing pain in his knee, and it looks like nothing has changed on that front. While the UCLA product has plenty of time before the start of the 2022-23 season, it's nonetheless concerning that he does not appear to be making any progress. It's unclear what course of action the Bulls will take, but it's possible Ball could require a second, clean-up surgery on the knee.