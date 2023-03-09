Ball faces a "growing possibility" of requiring a third surgical procedure on his left knee, which would likely include an additional six months of rehab and recovery time, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ball hasn't played in a game since Jan. 14, 2022 and was recently ruled out for the rest of the 2022-23 season after failing to make any significant progress in his recovery from the two procedures on his knee, which he underwent last January and last September. The 25-year-old point guard also had another arthroscopic surgery to repair a torn meniscus in the knee during the summer of 2018. Before a choice on whether Ball will need another procedure is made, the player and his representatives will consult with knee specialists, but at this stage, sources tell Wojnarowski that the belief is that a third surgery in 14 months will give the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft his best chance to play again. Ball, who is set to enter the third year of the four-year, $80 million deal he inked with the Bulls in August 2021, will almost assuredly be out for at least the early part of the 2023-24 season if he opts for another surgery.