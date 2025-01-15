Ball (injury management) is listed as questionable for Wednesday's game against the Pelicans.
This is a big surprise, as there's been no report of Ball being cleared for back-to-back sets -- he played 25 minutes Tuesday against the Pelicans and finished with 11 points (4-10 FG, 3-8 3Pt), eight rebounds, six assists, one steal and one block. Coby White (neck) and Ayo Dosunmu (calf) are also questionable for the Bulls, making this a situation to monitor closely ahead of tipoff.
