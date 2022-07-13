Ball (knee) might not be ready for training camp, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports. "He's progressing. That's as much as I can say," Bulls vice president of basketball operations Arturas Karnisovas said during the NBA TV telecast. "He's getting better - probably not at the speed that we would like, but he is getting better. Hopefully he's going to be ready for training camp, (but) that's just our hopes."

The point guard underwent surgery for a torn meniscus Jan. 28, and despite initial reports that he could be back as soon as six weeks, he never ended up playing again. While Ball, in theory, should be ready for camp, it seems that his knee still isn't healing as expected. Injuries continue to be a plague on the point guard's career, as he's appeared in only 64.6 percent of the regular-season games possible since being drafted No. 2 overall in 2017.