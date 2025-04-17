Ball (wrist) didn't play in Chicago's last 23 games of the season, including Wednesday's 109-90 Play-In Game loss to the Heat.

Ball continues to struggle with injuries, as he has played just 70 total games since the beginning of the 2021-22 season. The 27-year-old guard made just 35 regular-season appearances this year, averaging 7.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 1.3 steals while shooting 36.6 percent from the field. However, Ball should have a full offseason to recover and begin the 2025-26 campaign healthy.