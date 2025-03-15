Head coach Billy Donovan told reporters Saturday that Ball's recovery from a wrist injury is not going well but has not shut him down for the remainder of the season, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ball is not with the team during its road trip while working on his conditioning as he recovers from a right wrist sprain that has kept him out of action since March 2. It's possible Ball returns for the final games of the regular season, but he'll need to show more progress in his recovery before being given the green light. With Ball and Josh Giddey (ankle) both sidelined, Coby White and Tre Jones should handle most of the ball handling duties for the Bulls in the short term.