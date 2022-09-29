Ball (knee) is slated to miss at least a few months after undergoing his second procedure Wednesday, but he is expected to return in 2022-23, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Ball's absence for a large chunk of the season will leave a major void on the ball to open the 2022-23 campaign, which will likely be filled by some combination of Ayo Dosunmu and Goran Dragic. There's no specific date or month listed at this point, but "a few months" would suggest a return around the turn of the calendar to 2023 may be the best-case scenario.