Bulls coach Billy Donovan is "very optimistic" about Ball's recovery but has not given a timetable for his return, K.C. Johnson reports.

Ball has started running in water but hasn't begun basketball activities yet. It doesn't appear that Ball is ready to return anytime soon, but there is good reason to expect he won't miss the entire season. Ayo Dosunmu, Goran Dragic and Alex Caruso should continue to receive the majority of the backcourt minutes with Coby White (quadriceps) also out.