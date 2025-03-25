Ball (wrist), who has already been ruled out for Monday's game against Denver, is almost pain-free and will likely return to game action during the club's upcoming two-game homestand that starts Thursday against the Lakers, Joe Cowley of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Ball went through a solid workout in Chicago on Monday, and he is seemingly nearing a return to action following a multi-week absence due to a sprained right wrist. While Cowley's report is promising news, the 27-year-old combo guard will still likely face restrictions whenever he returns. Over his last 10 appearances, Ball has averaged 10.2 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.4 assists across 25.9 minutes per game.