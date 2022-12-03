Bulls head coach Billy Donovan said Wednesday that Ball (knee) remains without a timeline for making his season debut, Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune reports. "It's been really slow," Donovan said, in reference to Ball's rehab process. "It's gotten better, but is he clearly without any pain? No, he's not. He still has pain. We're seeing the slow, gradual strides getting better, but I just don't have any timetable of when he could even be back."

Ball initially injured his left knee Jan. 14 of last season and underwent surgery approximately two weeks later to repair a small meniscus tear. Even after missing the rest of the season and rehabbing throughout the summer, the 25-year-old didn't respond to that procedure as well as the Bulls had hoped and required another knee surgery -- an arthroscopic debridement -- in late September. Nine weeks after having that second surgery, Ball is still unable to run, jump or cut, though he's been able to perform moderate weightlifting and core exercises. Ball doesn't appear to be particularly close to resuming basketball activities, so his 2022-23 debut looks as though it could be weeks or possibly even months away, if it even happens at all.