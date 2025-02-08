Ball (illness) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Warriors, Cody Westerlund of 670TheScore.com reports.

After missing Wednesday's loss to the Timberwolves, Ball will miss a second straight game for Chicago as he battles an illness. The veteran guard had started eight games in a row for the Bulls, averaging 9.1 points, 3.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 1.1 steals per game, shooting 33.8 percent from the floor and 32.7 percent from beyond the arc. The team will likely continue to Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu to help shoulder the load in the backcourt, with the 27-year-old needing more time to get back on the floor.