Ball (knee) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves.

After missing a good portion of the first half of the 2024-25 season for the Bulls, Ball hasn't missed much time recently. However, the veteran point guard will miss Wednesday's game in Minnesota due to injury management of his left knee. This is precautionary because of his injury history and the matchup against the Timberwolves being the second game of a back-to-back for the Bulls. Coby White and Ayo Dosunmu could see more time on the floor due to Ball's absence.