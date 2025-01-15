Ball will come off the bench in Tuesday's game against New Orleans.

With Coby White (neck) returning to game action, Ball will retreat to the bench. The 27-year-old got the spot start in Sunday's loss to the Kings, during which he chipped in 15 points (5-9 FG, 5-8 3Pt), three assists, one rebound and one block across 26 minutes. Ball will suit up in the first leg of the team's back-to-back set Tuesday, though he'll be sidelined for Wednesday's game against Atlanta, per Julia Poe of the Chicago Tribune.