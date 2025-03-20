Ball (wrist) has started to shoot with his injured wrist but is still ways away from returning to action, K.C. Johnson of Chicago Sports Network reports.

Ball is still in Chicago, and even though he has started to shoot with his injured right wrist, according to head coach Billy Donovan, he still faces a long road to return to the hardwood. Ball hasn't been shut down for the rest of the season yet, but a decision on his status will be made in the coming weeks as he continues to work his way back.