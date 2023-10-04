Ball (knee) said Monday that he's about halfway through the rehab process for the cartilage transplant surgery he underwent in March and is optimistic that he'll be able to continue his career, despite having already been ruled out for the 2023-24 season, ESPN.com reports. "I definitely plan on playing again," Ball said at the Bulls' media day. "After surgery three, I feel like it's going well so far -- no setbacks. So for me, it's just keep my head up, just keep doing the work."

Ball's last NBA appearance came Jan. 14, 2022, and though he's set to miss a second consecutive season after undergoing a third operation on his left knee in a little more than a year, he's not yet ready to abandon hope on playing again. The 25-year-old said he plans on splitting the upcoming season between Chicago and Los Angeles while he continues his rehab program. Since Ball won't be regularly working out with the team, updates on where he stands in his recovery could be sparse in the months to come.