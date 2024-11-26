Ball (wrist) is targeting a return to action Wednesday against the Magic, ESPN's Shams Charania reports.

Ball has been sidelined since Oct. 28 and suffered a small setback along the way. This update confirms that Ball won't take the floor Tuesday against the Wizards after carrying a doubtful tag on the injury report, but he was only going to play in one game of this back-to-back set at most given his restrictions which were set in stone prior to the season. If he does get the green light for Wednesday, it's fair to expect a modest workload in the early going.