Ball (wrist) "will need all of next week before he ramps up" to game action," coach Billy Donovan tells Will Gottlieb of AllCHGO.com.
Ball appears set to miss Chicago's next 5-6 contests, trending in the direction of being unavailable until December. Ball has not played since Oct. 28, so Chicago's current rotation will continue on.
