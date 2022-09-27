Ball (knee) indicated Wednesday that he can't run or jump yet after undergoing a knee procedure eight months ago, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He's set for a second procedure Wednesday.

Ball will be reevaluated in 6-to-8 weeks following his second procedure on his knee Wednesday. He's slated to miss a sizable chunk to open the 2022-23 campaign. We likely won't get any timetable until late October or early November when his evaluation is scheduled. In the meantime, Goran Dragic may be positioned as the team's starting point guard, though Alex Caruso, Ayo Dosunmu and Coby White could also be candidates to see minutes.