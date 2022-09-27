Ball (knee) is set for another procedure Wednesday after indicating that he can't run or jump yet after undergoing a knee surgery eight months ago, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports. He will be re-evaluated in 6-to-8 weeks.

The Bulls' starting point guard is slated to miss a sizable chunk to open the 2022-23 campaign. We likely won't get a more specific timetable until late October or early No,vember when his evaluation is scheduled. In the meantime, Chicago will turn to its wealth of reserve guards to fill the void. Ayo Dosunmu and Alex Caruso should see the most minutes, while Goran Dragic and Coby White should fill in behind.