Bulls vice president Arturas Karnisovas said Saturday that Ball (knee) will have his status updated following the All-Star break, Brian Dulik of The Associated Press reports.

Chicago's upcoming update on Ball could provide final word once and for all regarding whether or not he has a realistic chance of playing during the 2022-23 season. The sixth-year point guard hasn't played in an NBA game since Jan. 14, 2022 while struggling to make progress in his recovery from a pair of arthroscopic procedures on his left knee. Though prior updates on Ball from head coach Billy Donovan haven't been especially encouraging, the 25-year-old has been able to dunk the basketball in addition to doing some light running in recent weeks, so he hasn't been completely shut down from activity.