Ball will undergo surgery on his left knee on Wednesday, Sept. 28, and will be re-evaluated four to six weeks later, Darnell Mayberry of The Athletic reports.

Ball already had surgery on his knee back in January, but will undergo an arthroscopic debridement to fix any issues still remaining. Ball averaged 13.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 steals and 0.9 blocks in 35 games last season. He also proved to be an elite outside shooter, shooting 42.3 percent on 7.4 three-point attempts. With Ball likely to miss the beginning of the season, the Bulls will have to turn to a combination of Goran Dragic, Ayo Dosunmu, Alex Caruso and Coby White to play point guard.