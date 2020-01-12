Kornet posted 15 points (6-13 FG, 3-9 3Pt), six rebounds, two blocks, two steals and one assist in 25 minutes off the bench Saturday in the Bulls' 108-99 win over the Pistons.

Kornet has been outside of the Bulls' rotation since mid-November, but Wendell Carter's (ankle) projected 4-to-6-week absence has opened up playing time for the Vanderbilt product. With Carter sidelined for his third straight game Saturday, Daniel Gafford drew the start at center, but the rookie essentially split minutes at the position with Kornet. Expect a rough timeshare to remain in place for the duration of Carter's absence, which may make it difficult to predict which of the two big men may be a better fantasy option on a game-by-game basis.