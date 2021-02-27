Kornet finished with 11 points (4-5 FG, 3-4 3Pt), five rebounds and three blocks across 12 minutes off the bench Friday in the Bulls' 106-97 loss to the Suns.

Kornet drilled all three of his three-pointers in a two-minute stretch in the third quarter, with his outburst giving the Bulls a lead heading into the final period. Chicago was unable to prevail, but Kornet's hot shooting should be enough for him to maintain a spot in the rotation ahead of Daniel Gafford through the All-Star break. Kornet will likely be one of the first players to lose minutes when one of Lauri Markkanen (shoulder) and Otto Porter (back) returns to action, however.