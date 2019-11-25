Bulls' Luke Kornet: Cleared for workouts
Kornet (nose) was cleared to resume basketball activities Monday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
After undergoing nasal surgery earlier this month, Kornet has missed the Bulls' last seven games and will be sidelined again Monday against the Trail Blazers. The Bulls will presumably see how he checks out during practice Tuesday before determining his status for Wednesday's game against the Warriors. Once he's cleared to play again, Kornet could unseat Daniel Gafford for the backup center job behind starter Wendell Carter.
