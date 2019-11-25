Play

KOrent (nose) was cleared to begin basketball activities Monday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.

Kornet, who is still expected to miss another game after undergoing nasal surgery, was cleared to return to practice. Depending on how he progresses, there's a chance that he play at some point this week, Wednesday's game against Golden State and Friday's tilt with Portland being his two opportunities.

