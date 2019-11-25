Bulls' Luke Kornet: Cleared to begin return
KOrent (nose) was cleared to begin basketball activities Monday, K.C. Johnson of NBC Sports Chicago reports.
Kornet, who is still expected to miss another game after undergoing nasal surgery, was cleared to return to practice. Depending on how he progresses, there's a chance that he play at some point this week, Wednesday's game against Golden State and Friday's tilt with Portland being his two opportunities.
More News
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...