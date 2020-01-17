Bulls' Luke Kornet: Cleared to play
Kornet (thumb) has been cleared to play Friday against the 76ers.
Kornet carried a similar tag into Wednesday's game and wound up playing 35 minutes, finishing with 10 points, four rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal. Kornet should see the majority of minutes at center for the Bulls with Wendell Carter (ankle) and Daniel Gafford (thumb) both sidelined.
More News
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...