Kornet produced 15 points (6-10 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two assists, a steal and a blocked shot across 18 minutes in Wednesday's 117-110 win over the Timberwolves.

Kornet looked extremely comfortable under the basket in his fourth game as a starter. The 7-1 center found himself on the receiving end of a couple of alley-oops courtesy of Tomas Satoransky, and also converted some impressive put-backs. With both Wendell Carter and Daniel Gafford sidelined, the Bulls will need Kornet to hold up the frontcourt alongside Lauri Markkanen.