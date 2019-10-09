Kornet (toe) is expected to make his Bulls debut during Wednesday's preseason action against the Pelicans, Mike McGraw of the Chicago Daily Herald reports.

Turf toe has limited Kornet in recent days, but signs are pointing to him playing Wednesday. He appeared in 46 games with the Knicks last season, averaging 7.0 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists in 17.0 minutes.